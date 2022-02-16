5 Vastu Colours for Couple’s Bedroom to Make Their Relationship Last

A bedroom is a place to relax, enter the comfort zone and have personal moments. While planning the bedroom settings, one must follow vastu as it is believed to bring good luck and peace in life. According to Vastu, your bedroom should be in the southwest direction. Another thing which is highly important and very difficult to decide is the colours to be included in the room. You and your partner might be struggling to find the best fit of wall colours, furniture colour and other things that suit both your taste. You should go by Vastu in choosing the colours to be placed in your room. Let’s look at some of the colours that should be a part of a couple’s bedroom as they bring love, relaxation, comfort and intimacy in relationships.

Blue

Blue colour has a positive aura to itself. Lighter shades of blue help in keeping the place soothing and calm. Once in the bedroom, the colour will help you relax by bringing in the positivity and taking away your tiredness.

Pink

The pink colour is said to be the colour of bonding. In case, you want to strengthen your marital bond, you should have your walls painted in the pastel pink shade.

Green

Green symbolises alleviation and healing. It brings a sense of relief to the room. Not everybody likes having green walls in the room, so in that case, you can put green indoor plants in your room to bring positivity. It will help in giving you some good intimate moments.

Brown

Brown is the fusion of elegance and rest. Brown is said to bring warmth to the room and may be helpful in spicing up your sex life.

White

White is the colour of purity and peace. As per Vastu, white brings innocence to marital life and keep both partners away from useless fights.

