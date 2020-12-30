5 Vacation Spots That Won’t Hurt Your Pocket

Stepping out of home and becoming one with nature is something everyone enjoys every once in a while. And the New Year could be just the perfect occasion for planning a short vacation away from home.

We have picked five places where you could go for a breather and welcome the New Year with arms wide open, while also not burning a hole in your pocket.

Naldehra

Closer to Shimla and less crowded, Naldehra gives an old-town charm with quiet and solitude. Chilly weather and picturesque hills views make for beautiful, unforgettable views. It’s the place to soak in nature and enjoy a break away from the regular holiday spots.

Rishikesh

It may sound cliché but Rishikesh never fails to impress the tourists. Whether it’s your first time or the tenth, a holiday in Rishikesh is always memorable as there are numerous activities one could engage in. It is also suitable for a family holiday.

Mahabaleshwar

A short drive away from Mumbai and Pune, Mahabaleshwar is a quaint little escape in the hills. Dotted with viewpoints every few metres, the place is rich in nature and beauty. Head there with friends and family to welcome the New Year 2021.

Jaipur

Jaipur, also known as the pink city, is a jewel in the state of Rajasthan. You can actually breathe history as the place is full of ancient monuments and palaces, which also are perfect for Instagram-worthy pictures. Jaipur is like heaven for photographers.

McLeodganj

Just a few kilometres from the town of Dharamshala lies McLeodganj, a hilly suburb in the Kangra district. The town is popular for Tibetan cuisine and is loaded with cafes serving authentic Tibetan cuisine. The foodies are sure to return having a wholesome holiday.