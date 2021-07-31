5 Uses of Tamarind Seeds You Were Not Aware of

Bengali cuisine has a special place for tamarind. It is used most frequently in making pickles, chutneys, and also as a seasoning in certain types of biryani. In some homes, a concoction of tamarind, water and molasses is used to create a cool summer syrup. It’s not just the flesh of tamarind that is useful. The seeds have a host of utilities, which was studied by a few professors in the Department of Biotechnology at IIT Roorkee. According to them, the antiviral properties of tamarind seeds are extremely effective in preventing diseases such as mosquito-borne chikungunya. Let’s take a look at the uses of tamarind seeds below:

Cleaning teeth

It’s often said that the powder of tamarind seed is extremely useful for teeth This is especially true in the case of chain smokers. Consuming cigarettes and cold drinks can cause tartar and plaque on the teeth. In such cases, brushing your teeth with toothpaste mixed with tamarind seed powder helps a lot.

Curing indigestion

Tamarind seed juice is extremely beneficial for the stomach, especially when it comes to curing indigestion. Being rich in fiber, this juice helps in bringing down bad cholesterol levels. Fiber helps improve digestion in leaps and bounds.

Protection from infection

Owing to its antiviral properties, tamarind seeds protect your skin from infections. Additionally, urinary tract and esophageal infections are also prevented to a great extent by drinking tamarind juice.

Dealing with diabetes

Diabetes can be cured by drinking water mixed with tamarind seed powder. This helps in managing diabetes, and thus it is a common concoction to consume for diabetics in India.

Hypertension and heart disease

Tamarind seeds contain a high percentage of potassium. As a result, it is extremely effective in curing heart problems and hypertension.

