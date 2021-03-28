5 Unforgettable Songs Around Festival of Colours from Amitabh Bachchan movies

The festival of colours is incomplete without the Rang Barse song from the movie Silsila. Amitabh Bachchan’s unforgettable performance voiced by the star himself has been Bollywood’s anthem for the festival for the last four decades.

Here is a look at other Holi songs of which he was part of or played important character in movies which has the Festival of Colours in its plot.

Hori Khele Raghuveera (Baghban): Another must have song for Holi playlist, this song was sung by Amitabh, Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik for the 2013 movie.

Holi ke din (Sholay): Another unforgettable Holi song from the 1975 movie, it was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Soni Soni (Mohabbatein): Although Amitabh was not part of the song, he played an important character in this movie released in 2000. Sung by Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula, Shweta Pandit, Sonali Bhatawdekar, Pritha Mazumdar, Udhbav, Manohar Shetty and Ishaan, the song featured other actors of this multi-starrer movie.

Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi (Waqt): Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Amitabh starred in this 2005 movie with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra on whom the song was picturised.

The movie was directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.