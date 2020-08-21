5 Types Of Tea And Their Health Benefits

Tea might have originated in China thousands of years ago, but the beverage is one of the most popular across the world even today. In fact, as a study in Current Pharmaceutical Design in 2013 points out, tea has been consumed for the longest time because of the medicinal benefits it can impart. Drinking some types of tea is associated with maintenance of cardiovascular and metabolic health, and it also has anti-ageing and antidiabetic benefits.

Moreover, most tea types are packed with polyphenolic compounds like catechins and theaflavins, which are known to improve the immune system while boosting, skin and hair health too. The following are five types of tea which are extremely beneficial for your health:

1. Black tea

You may not have known this but black tea is an excellent alternative for coffee and energy drinks because of its high caffeine content. Additionally, a study in the International Journal of Health Sciences in 2019 says that black tea is also high in polyphenols like epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), theaflavins, thearubigins, L-theanine (which is an amino acid) and several other types of catechins which provide protection against chronic diseases like heart disease, high cholesterol, diabetes, etc.

2. Green tea

Yes, green tea promotes weight loss due to its antioxidant content – its high EGCG content has been the subject of many studies – but that’s not all it does. Most studies also point out that green tea consumption might help prevent breast, lung, stomach and other cancers, the clogging of arteries, oxidative stress on the brain, and reduce the risks of neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

3. Oolong tea

This tea variety is semi-oxidized by exposure to strong sunlight, which makes its leaves curl up and wither. According to a study in Food and Nutrition Research in 2018, oolong tea is a traditional Chinese tea known for its antioxidation, anti-microbial, cholesterol-lowering and cancer-preventing effects on regular consumption. This tea is also linked to the prevention of weight gain and obesity.

4. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is also touted to have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, and also has the capacity to reduce liver disease, diarrhoea and stomach ulcer risks. Some studies have pointed out that it can also reduce the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) in women. But what chamomile tea is most well-known for is the calming effect it has on the body and mind and the way it aids sleep.

5. Matcha tea

Matcha tea comes from the same leaves as green tea, but it’s never exposed to the sun. This powdered green tea is considered by many as being more nutritious than regular green tea. A study in Nutrients in 2018 indicates that matcha is exceptionally rich in the amino acid called theanine, apart from other polyphenols, and can reduce stress and the risk of chronic diseases.

For more information, read our article on Green tea.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.