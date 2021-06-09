5 TV Shows Hosted by Him

Actor, model and presenter, Karan Wahi is undoubtedly one of the most popular faces on television. He has been part of television dramas like Remix and Dill Mill Gaye. He has also appeared on the big screen in Daawat-e-Ishq and Hate Story 4. Wahi also made a lot of impact as a host for various television shows. On the occasion of his 35th birthday, we take a look at some of the shows he hosted.

Nach BaliyeThe long-running dance reality show pits 10 celebrity couples against each other as they try to clinch the top spot. One couple gets eliminated at the end of each week. Wahi co-hosted season 5 and season 6 with television actor Gautam Rode. Wahi was also chosen to co-host a spin-off series from Nach Baliye, called Sriman vs Srimati, with actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, well known for her role as Toasty in the soap Saas Bina Sasural.

Indian Idol JuniorIn 2013, Wahi was further chosen to host the first season of this music competition show, spun-off from Indian idol, alongside actress and presenter Mandira Bedi, featuring child singers. National award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and music composer and songwriting duo Vishal-Shekhar were the judges. The contestants were chosen from the 5-15 years age group.

Dance India Dance Super MomsWahi’s track record as a popular host led to him being asked to replace actor Jay Bhanuhali when this show was renewed for a second season, in March 2013. Harprit Khatri from Mumbai secured the top spot in this season, which had actor Govinda and choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as judges.

Indian Idol 7Wahi was asked to return to resume his hosting duties for the seventh season of the main edition of the franchise, in 2017. Actor and presenter Paritosh Tripathi was a co-host while Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan were the judges.

Dance India Dance 7In 2019, Wahi also hosted Dance India Dance’s seventh season. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, choreographer Bosco Martis, rapper Raftaar were the main judges of the season.

