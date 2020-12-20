5 Tips to Help You Manage Period Bloating

While some women may go through their period cycle without any problem, others may experience a number of them. Pain, bloating, anxiety, mood swings and backache are some common complaints. While some women deal with these by using hot water bags, drinking hot tea or trying home remedies, others may use over-the-counter painkillers to get relief from the pain. But what about bloating?

During your period, estrogen levels skyrocket, resulting in water retention in the body. Levels of another hormone, progesterone, rise up in the second half of the period cycle and are responsible for slowing down digestion. Bloating can be seen as early as 1 to 2 weeks before your period begins and usually lasts until the last day of it.

Here are a few things you could try to relieve bloating during periods:

1. Cut down your salt intake

Salt contains sodium, which can support the retention of water in the body, resulting in bloating. You can try to minimize your salt intake during your period to reduce bloating. You’ll also need to avoid processed foods as they contain a lot of salt and sodium in them as well.

2. Quit alcohol and coffee for a while

It has been observed that alcohol and caffeine consumption during periods can enhance bloating and also aggravate other symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Instead of consuming these beverages, stick to drinking more water. It would keep you hydrated and help flush the toxins out of your body.

3. Add potassium in your diet

Eat foods that are rich in potassium, such as green leafy vegetables, spinach, sweet potato, bananas, avocados and tomatoes, as they help in reducing period bloating. Research shows that potassium helps counterbalance the levels of sodium in the body and increases urine output. This reduces water retention and period bloating.

4. Avoid carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates present in white flour and processed sugars can increase the levels of glucose in the blood. This increases the level of insulin, making the kidneys retain more sodium in the body and ultimately resulting in more water retention.

To control bloating, it is best to avoid refined carbohydrates and sugary products during your period.

5. Exercise

Exercise may be the last thing you want to do during your period but moving your body for even a little while can help in dealing with period bloating, cramps and irritability. Move around the house, go for a walk, go a few chores or indulge in any physical activity. You can also practice yoga asanas like balasana, ustrasana and bhujangasana.

For more information, read our article on Period Bloating.

