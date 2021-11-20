5 Tips to Deal with Jealousy in Marriage

Relationships, especially marriages, can get complicated when negative emotions clutter your mind. Hidden emotions that aren’t communicated can cause problems in marital life. Jealousy is one of the most common emotions that crop up in relationships. It is the feeling of insecurity or fear or a sense of being threatened by a loss. It’s a normal emotion that is experienced by all humans. A little jealousy can even be a healthy emotion. However, when jealousy becomes irrational, it can harm a marriage. Irrational and excessive jealousy can often lead to irreparable damages in marriages.

If jealousy has entered your relationship, you can deal with it. Here are five tips to deal with jealousy in marriage:

Listen

Most of the time, jealousy erupts from assumptions. If you are feeling jealous about your spouse, listen to their part of the story before venting your thoughts.

Address the root cause

It’s time to investigate the root cause of the insecurity. Is it simply a matter of spending more time with each other or has the jealousy erupted from a sense of insecurity about the marriage?

Don’t worsen the situation

If a certain action induces jealousy, talk it out with your spouse and try not to repeat it in the same manner in future. Neither defend yourself nor offend your spouse’s point of view. Listen openly.

Jealousy is normal

It is important to discuss feelings with your spouse. Feelings of jealousy need not be hidden. Talk about it with your spouse because it is a normal human emotion.

Therapy

Follow your gut feeling and recognise when the feeling of jealousy is getting abusive to you or your spouse. If it is affecting other areas of your life, a therapist could help you with your emotions.

