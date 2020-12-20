5 Tips for Better Oral Hygiene

Dental hygiene is extremely important. However, it is not just limited to keeping the teeth white and gums disease-free. Good oral health affects overall physical health as shown by many studies.

Many experts have established a correlation between bad oral health to other health ailments. For instance, the most obvious effects of tooth decay and gum diseases are pain in the mouth, tooth loss, and subsequent loss of self-confidence. But very adverse oral health may lead to issues like malnutrition or even speech problems. They may affect a person’s professional/school life as well as social life.

But maintaining oral health isn’t as difficult as many consider it to be. Apart from regular advice like brushing teeth at least twice a day and having regular dental check-ups, there are many more steps a person can take to ensure dental and oral hygiene.

Here are a few tips on how to maintain dental and oral hygiene:

Brushing methods

While it is important to brush regularly, the brushing may or may not have any desired effects based on how you choose to brush. Aggressive brushing may lead to enamel damage. Or inversely, you might be brushing too little (experts’ advice 1-2 minutes of thorough brushing).

Gum health

Your gums are as important as your teeth. Your teeth are tethered to this part and sometimes injury, eating crunchy food, so on can damage the gums. Inflammation is a common problem in gums.

Massage the gums lightly with the rubber end of your toothbrush. Also, floss regularly so that no food particles are lodged in there which may cause infection and inflammation.

Teeth are for eating

Use your teeth only for one purpose- to masticate your food. Do not use them for wrapper openers, bottle openers, rip away tape or packaging, or cracking nuts. No matter how strong you believe your teeth are, such activities will loosen them over time.

Fluoride benefits

While most dental care products should ideally have fluoride, it’s not necessary that your toothpaste or mouthwash has this essential compound. Make sure to read the ingredient label to know your oral-care products have a good amount of fluoride in them. Brushing without fluoride does not prevent tooth damage or decay as it is essential for dental health.

Avoid corrosion

Your teeth are protected by a thin layer of enamel. Erasure of this enamel leads to sensitivity, pain, and decay. Sodas, sugary drinks, alcohol, and smoke- they all contribute towards enamel damage