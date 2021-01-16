5 Times the actor Stunned his Fans on Social Media

One of the most promising actors in the young bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities, Sidharth Malhotra turns a year older today. His endearing looks, tall, lean physique, disarming demeanour have led to his huge popularity since the very moment he made his debut. The suave actor’s fandom remains unphased as he steps into his 36th year of life.

The actor is a rare combination of hotness and charm. Bearing testimony to his amazing good looks is his Instagram gallery.

On the occasion of Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of his dreamy pics:

Wearing a mauve coloured basic scoop neck vest, the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous. He could be seen basking in the sun in Goa while posing for the photograph. It was hard to not take notice of the triangular tattoo in his neck, as his sunkissed photo surfaced on Instagram. Captioned as ‘Everything is clear now’- he could be seen adjusting his cool shades.

Captioned as “Kneel down to nature”- this beach pic of Sidharth has to be one of the most dashing insta photos. Dressed in all white, the man looks hot as he seems to soak in the sunny, breezy day on the beach. His cool shades, classic white tee with matching pants enhanced the glamour quotient.

Be it casual or formal, one should learn from Sidharth on how to ace any attire. Keeping the style statement on point, his sartorial choices have always made him look all the more irresistibly hot. Here he could be seen sporting an edgy look donning blazer with a pair of blucher mocs.

He looked such a stunner in this midnight blue Hawaiian shirt paired with chinos. His strikingly good looks are perfectly accentuated.

Sidharth’s mesmerizing appeal is simply unparalleled in this festive attire. He looks adorable flashing his dreamy smile in the green kurta.

Here’s hoping to see more of this gorgeous actor on the silver screen.