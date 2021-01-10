5 Times He Aced the Casual Look

If looks could kill! Good looks and Hrithik Roshan have been synonymous since the very moment the world witnessed the frenzy surrounding his Kaho Na Pyar Hai. Beside his Greek god-like appearance, stunning physique; his aesthetics in outfits continue to make his fans, foes alike, swoon over him.

His dressing sense, be it formal or casual – never fails to turn heads. Setting new fashion trends for the millennials, Hrithik has been acing the casual look with aplomb.

On his birthday, here’s a glimpse at this versatile, splendidly handsome actor’s casual looks:

He is a treat to watch on-screen and off-screen as well. Testimony to this is the picture given below:

Wearing an ascot cap, dark shades, cream coloured half-sleeved hooded jacket, paired with white casual, lose pant, the gorgeous star looked spectacular.

Looking perfectly poised, he can certainly transform an otherwise casual outfit into a brilliant one- such is his charisma.

The gorgeous man that Hrithik is, he can turn any attire into a stunning outfit once he donnes it. For instance, in this photo, he could be seen wearing a black T-shirt beneath a red checkered shirt; flaunting black glasses and cap to complete his chic look.

Sporting a sky blue shirt, over round neck t-shirt, sneakers, the actor looked dapper in this casual ensemble. And in the other one, he looked like a vision in white. His inherent stunning stature exuded disarming charisma even in this otherwise simple casual outfit.

Can someone be this amazing to look at! Often his fans wonder, and rightfully so. Just look at the charm he unleashes in this uber-cool, super casual printed shirt, and white fedora hat, donning some trendy accessories with super stunning shades. Also, he sure does have an eye for fashionable caps.

Yet another gem of a look from his enviable treasure trove is this super casual look. Donning brown Jacket over high-neck butterscotch coloured creamy clothing, Hrithik dazzled like a star.

Hrithik Roshan looks mind-blowing. And we heart all of his trendy looks for sure.