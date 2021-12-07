5-Tier Cake By Italian Chef, Special Indian Delicacies on the Menu

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big fat Bollywood wedding is currently underway in Rajasthan. The couple have left no stones unturned in ensuring that they go all out to celebrate their nuptials. From a fort as the wedding venue to a star-studded guest list, every thing is OTT about this wedding. The couple are getting married at Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, over three days.

Food is a major part of any Indian wedding, and Katrina and Vicky’s wedding will include some special delicacies on the menu. The food menu includes live kachori, dahi bhalla and chaat stalls, kebabs and traditional Rajasthani cuisine. It also includes a five-tier wedding cake curated by an Italian chef. The North Indian delicacies include kebabs and fish platter.

Traditional Rajasthani cuisine like Daal Baati Churma with around 15 types of daals made from different lentils will be a part of the spread. The wedding cake will be extra special – a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake curated by a chef from Italy. There will also be separate stalls for paan, golgappas and other Indian delicacies.

The fort chosen for the big fat celebrity wedding is located in Chauth ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan. The luxurious property is guarded by private security personnel and bouncers. Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel.

Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.