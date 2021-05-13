5 Superhit Dance Songs of Bollywood’s ‘Baby Doll’

When Sunny Leone started off her Bollywood career, many raised doubts but the actress worked hard and made a special place for herself in the audience’s heart. Sunny, who was first seen in Salman Khan hosted popular reality show Bigg Boss 5, instantly connected with the audience and became a household name.

Starting off with small screen, she made the transition to the silver screen with Bhatt camp’s 2012 release Jism 2 and there has not been any looking back ever since. Over the years, Sunny aka Karenjit Kaur Vohra has captured the imagination of fans with her looks, moves and style. As the actress celebrate her 40th birthday today (May 13), we take a look at her Bollywood career and list some of her most popular dance songs.

Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2)

Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2 instantly became a raging hit and fan just could not stop drooling over Sunny’s moves in the video. Kanika Kapoor voice coupled with Sunny’s looks made it a superhit song. It was part of almost every celebration back then and is still a very popular song.

Laila Teri Le Legi (Shootout at Wadala)

Laila Teri Le Legi was another hit song that featured Sunny Leone. The grooving item number where Sunny was seen dancing with ‘gangster’ John Abraham was loved by the audience. Needless to say, Sunny’s dance moves were captivating.

Laila Mai Laila ( Raees)

Who else would have recreated Zeenat Aman’s ‘Laila Mai Lail’ from Qurbani like Sunny Leone did? The song was a sure shot hit especially when it had Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan alongside Sunny Leone. Like the original, Sunny’s Laila song become a roaring hit.

Paani Wala Dance (Kuch Kuch Locha Hai)

Sunny’shotness can set fire in water and her hot dance move did that in ‘aani Wala Dance. We bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off Sunny Leone in this quirky dance number.

Saiya Superstar (Ek Paheli Leela)

Sunny looking ravishing in her bridal look is a treat for the fans and it was topped with some amazing music, catchy lyrics.

Of course! her energetic dance moves are amazing. Check it out.

