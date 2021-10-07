5 Stellar Performances of Versatile Actor

Sharad Kelkar, the master of all trades, has demonstrated that while a movie or a show may fail to create an impression, a good performance will forever live on in people’s minds. He is a multi-talented individual. He has left his imprint across mediums, genres, and languages, from being a prominent face on television to cinema and web series to being one of the most popular dubbing artists. He made his television debut with the show Aakrosh (2004) which aired on Doordarshan.

Many of his admirers have applauded his numerous performances. However, there are a few of his roles in which he established his worth and left a remarkable imprint.

Laxmii

Sharad Kelkar portrayed Laxmii, the actual trans woman whose spirit haunts Akshay Kumar in the horror-comedy, which was released on OTT. While Sharad only had a fifteen-minute role in the film, his performance captivated audiences, and he was dubbed the “soul” of the picture.

The Family Man

Sharad played Arvind in this web series. His portrayal of was greatly praised. He is unquestionably a gem of the entertainment industry.

Goliyon ki Raasleela…Ram-Leela

Ram Leela is one of the films that has done well at the box office. Sharad played Kanji, a supporting character in the film. He was very compelling in his character, to the point where you might think there was nobody else more suited to the role than him. Ram-Leela was, as he mentioned in an interview, indeed a game-changer for him.

Kuch to Log kahenge

Sharad was a replacement for Mohnish Behl for the role of Dr Ashutosh in this TV daily soap. He went so deeply into the persona that the audience did not even realise Behl’s absence. His chemistry with Kritika Kamra was captivating. Despite the couple’s onscreen age difference, their relationship left us with a lingering smile.

Bhoomi

In this father-daughter vengeance drama, Sharad portrayed the character of a wicked antagonist. He was seen performing with Sanjay Dutt and was praised for his outstanding portrayal of the character. The plot of the film centred on Sanjay Dutt’s daughter being raped by her cousin and him deciding to punish the culprits by taking the law into his own hands.

