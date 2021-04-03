5 Songs You Must Have in Your Playlist

Multilingual singing star Hariharan turns 66 on Saturday. Born in Kerala, the singer has displayed his impeccable and versatile singing talent in diverse Indian languages throughout his career. Hariharan has enthralled his fans and listeners with various genres of singing including bhajan and ghazal. He has also sung in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Bhojpuri films. He is also one of the pioneers of Indian fusion music.

Let us take a look at some of his greatest hits that might make it to your favourites playlist soon:

Tu Hi Re (1995): Composed by Academy Award winning music composer AR Rahman, Hariharan lends his soothing voice to this romantic ballad that was picturised on Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala from the movie Bombay.

Chod Aye Hum (1996): From the movie Maachis, this song is about a bunch of revolutionaries, played by actors Chandrachur, Jimmy Shergill, who leave their homeland to free it from a suppressing regime. Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the song also features voices of Vinod Sehgal and Suresh Wadkar.

Ay Hairathe (2007): Written by Gulzar and composed by AR Rahman, this delightful song of romance picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan is from the movie Guru. The song also features singers Alka Yagnik and AR Rahman.

Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi (2004): A fun yet philosophical song from the Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades is certainly going to add a spring to your walk. Picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, the NASA scientist and Makarand Deshpande the fakir presenting a pleasing blend of east meets west on a road trip.

Kitni Baatein (2004): From the movie Lakshay, this song is about longing and regrets picturised on Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan.

The song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and is written by Javed Akhtar.