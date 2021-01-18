5 Safest Home Remedies to Remove Blackheads

With the intermittent lockdown, stay-at-home protocol dictating the world owing to the bout of COVID-19, it is safest to not venture out for things that you can manage on your own from the secured perimeters of your home. For instance, beauty treatments such as blackheads removal can be done at home itself. If you are wondering how, here are some solutions for you to deal with the annoying, tricky problem.

Try these proven home remedies to get rid of blackheads:

Coconut oil, jojoba oil, sugar scrub:

Blackheads are nothing but clogged skin pores with dead skin and oil; which turn black by coming in contact with air. You can have them naturally removed, painlessly by exfoliating your skin with a scrub made of coconut oil and sugar. You can alternate coconut oil with jojoba oil and mix sugar, then apply on the face according to your oil preference. Both work miraculously well.

Use baking soda and water:

Take a spoonful of baking soda, half tbsp. lemon juice, mix it with lukewarm water. The paste works very well as a natural exfoliator and shields skin from infection. You can get rid of the tricky, firm blackheads using this home remedy.

Oatmeal scrub: Make a scrub with plain yogurt, half lemon juice, 1 tbsp oatmeal. Leave the scrub for 15 minutes on your face and rinse it off with lukewarm water. It not only removes blackheads but also imparts radiance to the face.

Milk, honey- cotton strip:

Mix milk and honey and heat it for around 10 seconds. Let them cool down for some time, then apply it over your blackheads. Take a clean cotton strip, and place it on top of it, and let it rest for 15minutes. Following which gently peel the cotton strip off, rinse and apply a moisturizer. Honey is anti-bacterial, milk has lactic acid, which aid in the natural removal process.

Cinnamon and lemon juice:

Mix a tbsp. of cinnamon powder, a pinch of turmeric and some lemon juice. Apply the paste on your face and let it rest for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with normal water. Cinnamon is known to improve blood circulation, tightens the skin pores, while lemon helps reduce the blackheads, whiteheads; due to its antibacterial properties, and leaves the skin healthy and glowing.