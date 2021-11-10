5 Reasons Why You Must Include Cheese in Your Daily Diet

If you are not lactose intolerant, then let us tell you that cheese can be extremely beneficial for you. From making your bones stronger to keeping your heart healthy, cheese benefits the human body as long as we don’t eat too much.

According to a Healthline report, cheese is an excellent source of Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Zinc, Phosphorus, Magnesium, which is also extremely beneficial for teeth. Apart from this, it also acts as a stress relief. Cheese is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and vitamin K2, which keep various health problems away. Besides this, according to NBT, consuming a slice of cheese every day is as beneficial as a glass of milk.

Here are some health benefits of cheese:

1) Removes cavity: According to Healthline, cheese can prove to be very beneficial in protecting teeth from cavities. It acts as a protective shield around the teeth and the lactic acid present in it protects the tooth enamel. The calcium, phosphorus, vitamin D present in it keep the teeth strong from inside and prevent them from getting damaged.

2) Controls Weight: Consuming a considerable amount of cheese every day builds muscles and keeps weight under control. If you are looking to shed some weight, include cheese in your daily diet.

3) Keep Gut Healthy: Cheese contains good micro bacteria that keep the intestines healthy. It works to increase the metabolic process and improve digestion. Moreover, cheese is saturated fat which provides energy to the body.

4) Good for the Brain: Cheese is loaded with fatty acids like Omega 3, 6, and amino acids, which act as a tonic in the brain.

5) Build Strong Bones: Being rich in vitamin B, calcium, and vitamin D, it keeps bones strong and is very beneficial for kids. Cheese can also be consumed to protect the elderly from osteoporosis. In this condition, the bones become more vulnerable to the risk of fracture, weak and brittle.

