5 Reasons Why Banana Is Good For Your Skin

Bananas are considered a superfood. Many people also use bananas as a face pack and hair mask. Beauty experts believe that bananas are very beneficial for hair and skin as well. Eating the fruit on a daily basis can also enhance your beauty along with your health. Bananas contain antioxidants in rich quantities and hold various nutrients that directly affect our skin tissue to make our skin more beautiful.

Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of this easily available and wonderful fruit.

Makes skin soft: In bananas, potassium and manganese are found in abundance, which are very essential elements for making our skin soft and healthy. Manganese helps in increasing the amount of collagen in human skin. Collagen is a type of protein produced by the skin cells and helps in softening the skin and removes aging signs on the face. Brightness: Bananas have potassium which helps in maintaining the flow of both oxygen and blood to the skin cells. It enhances blood flow. The potassium helps in providing brightness to the skin. Improves digestion: Eating bananas daily will increase the glow on the face. The fruit improves the digestive system and cures constipation. Quick heal: Bananas fasten the rate of healing of the skin. The skin cells heal faster in a person who eats bananas daily. Bananas contain Vitamin C which is known to be beneficial to the skin. Stay strong: Bananas contain various elements such as iron, potassium, manganese and magnesium. The antioxidant qualities of bananas help a person to remain healthy and strong.

