5 Reasons To Add Coriander Water To Your Daily Routine

দ্বারা
bdnewstimes
-
25


Coriander or Dhania is used extensively in Indian cuisine. One can’t imagine any Indian Kitchen without this ingredient. It has a unique aroma that makes every dish delightful. Apart from its taste, it is also loaded with medicinal properties and contains vitamins A, C, and K.

In its COVID-19 guidelines, the AYUSH Ministry also mentioned that consuming coriander with warm water is a healthy dietary practice.

Let’s get to the benefits of this commonly available spice.

Here are the benefits of Coriander Water for overall health.

Flush out toxins: Coriander leaves are rich in Vitamin C and help in flushing out the toxins. It helps in detoxification of the body.

Boosts weight loss: Coriander contains enormous digestive properties which enhances metabolism and helps in weight loss.

Healthy hair: Coriander is known to be rich in vitamins like Vitamin K, C and A. All these are very vital for hair strength and growth. Drinking coriander water can help fight with hair fall.

Boosts immunity: Coriander is great to boost one’s immunity; the antioxidants present in coriander help in controlling and reducing the function of free radicals in the body.

Reduces acne, pigmentation and scars: Coriander is rich in iron, and has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Drinking coriander water in the morning can help achieve perfect healthy skin.

How to make coriander water

To prepare coriander water, soak 1 tablespoon of coriander seeds overnight in 1 cup drinking water. The next morning, strain the seeds and drink the water in an empty stomach.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here



Source link

সম্পর্কিত সংবাদলেখক থেকে আরো