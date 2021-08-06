5 Reasons To Add Coriander Water To Your Daily Routine

Coriander or Dhania is used extensively in Indian cuisine. One can’t imagine any Indian Kitchen without this ingredient. It has a unique aroma that makes every dish delightful. Apart from its taste, it is also loaded with medicinal properties and contains vitamins A, C, and K.

In its COVID-19 guidelines, the AYUSH Ministry also mentioned that consuming coriander with warm water is a healthy dietary practice.

Let’s get to the benefits of this commonly available spice.

Here are the benefits of Coriander Water for overall health.

Flush out toxins: Coriander leaves are rich in Vitamin C and help in flushing out the toxins. It helps in detoxification of the body.

Boosts weight loss: Coriander contains enormous digestive properties which enhances metabolism and helps in weight loss.

Healthy hair: Coriander is known to be rich in vitamins like Vitamin K, C and A. All these are very vital for hair strength and growth. Drinking coriander water can help fight with hair fall.

Boosts immunity: Coriander is great to boost one’s immunity; the antioxidants present in coriander help in controlling and reducing the function of free radicals in the body.

Reduces acne, pigmentation and scars: Coriander is rich in iron, and has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Drinking coriander water in the morning can help achieve perfect healthy skin.

How to make coriander water

To prepare coriander water, soak 1 tablespoon of coriander seeds overnight in 1 cup drinking water. The next morning, strain the seeds and drink the water in an empty stomach.

