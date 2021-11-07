5 Protein-Rich Breakfast You Must Have

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day and one should opt for protein-rich foods. As per the textbooks, protein is the building block of cells, and increasing the protein intake when trying to shed kilos can be useful in various ways. Protein keeps you fuller for a longer time, prevents unhealthy munching, and helps in gaining muscles. Consuming a protein-rich breakfast can not only keep you fuller till the afternoon but will also boost metabolism. Here are 5 high protein meals that will give you a fresh start to a day:

Eggs: How do you like your eggs? Scrambled, boiled, omelette or sunny-side up, there are a number of recipes of eggs for your first meal of the day. Eggs are one of the best sources of high-quality complete protein. It is also loaded with nutrients like iron, vitamin D, and magnesium, which are equally necessary for the body. Pair them with a slice of whole-grain bread and veggies.

Oatmeal: A bowl of oatmeal with warm milk will make an ideal breakfast for a cold winter morning. You can also add a teaspoon of nut butter, some slices of fresh fruits, and nuts. It will provide you with sufficient amount of protein and other nutrients like copper, fiber, iron, and zinc.

Chia seeds: The tiny chia seeds are a rich source of protein and are extremely filling. One bowl of chia seeds along with some nuts and fresh fruits, in the morning, will keep you energetic. If you think you will have a busy morning, this dish will keep you fuller. Soak some seeds in milk at night and in the morning, add fresh slices of fruits and nuts. Chia seeds lower the risk of heart diseases and prevent constipation.

Chilla: If you cannot eat eggs, oatmeal, and chia seeds daily, bring some variation in your breakfast with moong dal chilla. Moong dal is rich in Vitamin A, B, C, D, E, protein, fiber, iron, magnesium. Have two moong dal chills prepared with ghee in the morning. It will prevent munching on unhealthy foods and keep your digestive system healthy.

Poha: Poha is comfort food and add some peanuts to make it a protein-rich meal. To make it a nutritious bowl, put some peas, onions, potatoes, and cauliflower to it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.