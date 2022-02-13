5 Places for History Lovers to Spend Time With Their Partner on Valentine’s Day

Everyone loves spending time with their loved ones on Valentine’s Day. However, not everyone is fond of spending thousands at a fancy restaurant or a movie date. Some people might just want to hear the night speak in its beauty. If you are one such person who loves art, culture, history and night, then we have curated a list of beautiful places that look splendid at night and you can spend time with your loved ones on Valentine’s Day by basking in the beauty of these sites.

Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan

If you live in Rajasthan or nearby Rajasthan, then you can spend your V-Day enjoying the night delight, Jaisalmer Fort. The massive yellow sand stones shine like a honeycomb at night. The city looks like a tiny world from the top the fort. Nothing is more romantic than holding your partner’s hand and looking the sky full of stars.

Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar

Popularly known as Golden Temple, the gurdwara is a holy pilgrimage for all the Sikhs. People from various cities and countries visit golden temple to seek blessings of Guru Granth Sahib ji. The gurudwara is made of gold which shines at night when the moonlight falls on it. The lights around the temple and the reflection in the water makes it even more beautiful. If you wish to spend a night in the shade of the god, you can visit this place with your partner.

Taj Mahal, Agra

Love is eternal. It is a dream of every couple to visit the symbol of love at least once in their lifetime. Apart from the historical significance, the monument holds a special place due to its beauty. The white sangemarar shines at night with the falling moonlight. There is no light in the premises of Taj Mahal. The only source of light is moon and stars. The white monument reflects the light and brightens the premises. You can also witness a light and sound show on the full moon night. What’s better way of spending your V-day.

Red Fort, Delhi

More than three decades old monument is the pride of Delhi. As the sun starts to set, the red fort turns yellow with all the shiny lights. You can roam around the fort and enjoy its beauty with your lover.

Marine Drive, Mumbai

With water on one side, the marine drive is truly a lover’s spot. Enjoy the endless sea with the never-ending love between you and your partner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.