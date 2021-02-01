5 Paneer Recipes for You to Indulge This Season

A star among the delicious variety of cuisines across cultures, countries, dishes made with paneer or cottage cheese is a fantastic choice for all kinds of occasion. The delicate soft, milky white paneer is considered as a delicacy for its uniqueness and versatility at the same time. It is highly nutritious, besides being popular. Rich in protein and calcium, paneer dishes have the intrinsic quality of royalty, grandeur to it. It lends a rare charm to the menu and hence is an all-time favourite.

Let us take a quick look at some of the most tempting, fancy paneer recipes:

Paneer lababdaar

A delectable dish made with juicy tomatoes, onions, spices, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, kasuri methi, cardamom, this North Indian recipe is a must-try. Get immersed in the mildly tangy, faintly sweet gravy of this fancy recipe, prepared in the restaurant-style and enjoy your pilaf or roti or naan.

Roomali paneer and chutney butter

You have tried many enchanting paneer dishes. Now how about trying this luscious twist in the recipe! Stuffed with nuts, chutney, bake the paneer pinwheels clothed in tantalizing buttery aroma. Made with coriander, mint, pine nuts, hung yogurt, garnished with grated Parmesan cheese, this recipe is fancy and scrumptious.

Shahi paneer

Relish the Mughlai cuisine by opting for a generous serving of shahi paneer during your lunch or dinner. The almonds, green chillies, bay leaves, cinnamon, jeera, and other spices used in it elevate the taste and aroma of this very palatable dish. It is yummy, it is grand, it is satiating, it is exquisite.

Paneer kofta

Popularly known as malai kofta, this mouth-watering preparation of paneer has been known to win hearts in every party. Infused with buttery, creamy, smooth, mildly sweet, light-spiced flavours, it tastes divine rekindling the celebratory vibe in you. Taking a bite of the delicious paneer-potato mashed balls dunked in the thick cashew gravy is simply amazing.

Multani paneer tikka

Coated with besan, stuffed with mushroom, served with grated cheddar cheese- multani paneer tikka would be a lovely addition to your list of fancy paneer recipes. Also, this will be an excellent choice as an appetizer in your menu for sure.