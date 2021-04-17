5 Must Watch Movies of the Tamil Actor

Vikram whose real name is Kenedy John Victor, has been one of the seasoned actors with great versatility and mass appeal. The brilliant performer has acted in Telugu, Malayalam movies apart from Tamil. With 7 Filmfare Awards South, 1 National Award and Tamil Nadu State Film Award to his credit, Chiyaan Vikram has been quite a prominent star. His USP lies in the fact that the actor commands respect for both masala and character-driven roles.

Model-turned actor, film producer, voice actor, Vikram is known for his playback singing as well. Let’s take a look at the multi-talented actor’s best films on his 54th birthday:

Sethu: It was a huge blockbuster movie that marked Vikram’s maiden major breakthrough film. The film went on to win National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil, and was remade in Hindi as Tere Naam.Themovie is an example of his power-packed performance which catapulted Vikram to stardom. He essayed the role of rough and macho college president in this action romantic-drama directed by Bala.

Pithamagan: This movie records one of Vikram’s career best performances. In his second collaboration with filmmaker Bala, Vikram shines through. Playing the role of an orphan, the actor’s portrayal was incredible. This movie earned him the National Award for Best Actor. He truly knows how to push the envelope in terms of content.

Iru Mugan: Vikram played double role in this Tamil science-fiction action movie. Both his roles as a RAW agent and a wanted criminal scientist were superbly portrayed. The film starred Nayanthara and Nithya Menen as well.

Kasi: He won Filmfare Best Actor Award Tamiland Cinema Express Award for this movie that was a remake of Malayalam movie, Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum. Critics loved Vikram’s sensitive portrayal of a blind village singer.

Anniyan: The movie isa psychological thriller movie which saw Vikram portray the role of a lawyer with multiple personality disorder. Directed by S Shankar, this National Award winning film was a huge commercial success and fetched yet another Filmfare Awards South to Vikram as a Best Actor.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here