5 Must Watch Movies of the Stylish Star

Telugu actor Allu Arjun turns 38 today. Born to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala, the stylish star has established himself as one of the finest actors in Tollywood. He always manages to grab the headlines for his on-screen performances as well as off-screen style statements.

The actor is popularly known for his electrifying dance moves, charismatic screen presence and unbeatable swag. He kickstarted his journey with Gangotri in 2003 and has given several blockbusters in his career span of 18 years. He will be next seen in Sukumar’s rustic actioner Pushpa featuring Malayalam Superstar Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist. As the actor turned a year older, here is the list of 5 films that you don’t want to miss.

Gangotri: Directed by veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao and co-produced by Allu Aravind and Ashwini Dutt, the film gave the actor a good start in Tollywood. Aditi Agarwal had played the titular role in the film.

Desamuduru: The film helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by DVV Danayya was released in 2007. Allu Arjun played the lead role of a crime reporter who went to Kullu Manali for an assignment and fell into love with a Sanyasan. The film also features Hansika Motwani, Pradeep Rawat and Ali in pivotal roles.

Julai: Starring Ileana ’Cruz opposite Arjun, the action-comedy ruled with its perfect comic timing and amazing action sequences. Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sonu Sood, Rajendra Prasad and Brahmanandam were also a part of the film. It was helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Sarrainodu: The film featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies was a major hit at the box office. While Allu Arjun stole the show with his amusing action sequences, Aadhi Pinisetty was amazing as the antagonist. The high-octane action film was directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: This movie stands as the highest-grossing film of Arjun’s 18-year career span in Tollywood. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial had crossed over 200 crores from all over the world. Released in 2020, the comedy entertainer has it all to impress the audience.

