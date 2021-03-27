5 Movies Which has the Sequence Depicting the Festival of Colours

Holi is such a visually stunning, joyous occasion that its depiction in films has forever lent a dynamism and vivacity. Owing to its charming ability to inadvertently help spread cheer, filmmakers have been enticed and enamored by Holi sequences. There are a number of brilliant movies that have assumed cult or classic status, gained mass appeal, great significance, due to the incorporation of Holi plot in it.

Holi perfectly sits well with celluloid. Be it for portraying romance, friendship, familial bonds, or simply organically celebrating life with great gusto, this festival of colours literally brings a colour galore on-screen.

Taking forward the celebratory spirit of love, triumph that Holi stands for, we have put together a list of Holi special movies for you. Take a look:

Deewana: This very beautiful, romantic movie starring Rishi Kapoor, Divya Bharti and Shahrukh Khan would be great for Holi. It’s happy, it’s cute, has great songs, and heart-warming, With the king of romance professing love for widowed Divya by throwing ‘gulaal’ on her white saree gives the movie a nice finesse.

Raanjhanaa: Directed by Aanand LRai, this movie is one of its kind. Taking you across a range of emotions, it will keep you invested in its characters essayed by Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. The Holi sequence adds a rather youthful flavour to the movie.

Gulaab Gang:This Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla-starrer movie, which talks about a gang helmed by strong women representing unity, emancipation and joint fight against corruption, would be a great watch on Holi. It has the vibrant life intensity, celebrates women empowerment, ushers in dynamism and embodies a charismatic, celebratory spirit. Holi sequence and power-packed performances by the lead stars, render a rare exuberance to this movie.

Ram Leela: Watch Ram Leela to have a great cinematic, romantic experience on Holi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s characters come alive with feisty Deepika and zesty Ranveer romancing on-screen on a colourful, layered backdrop in certain scenes including Holi. Deft use of colour palette is something unique in all Bhansali movies.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: This Ayan Mukherji directorial venture with the vivacious bunch of actors like Kalki, Deepika, Ranbir and Aditya Kapoor, is a great addition to your Holi movie watch list. It’s speedy, it’s relevant, it revolved around friendship, love, and shows exploring life to its fullest.