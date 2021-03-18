5 Movies Starring the Adorable Actress

Lily Collins, the petite, lovely actress has been known for some brilliant performances right from the start of her career appearing in movies like Growing Pains, Priest, The English Teacher, To the Bone; and now for her latest Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Crowned as International model of the Year (2007) by Spain’s Glamour magazine, this British-American actress is quite the star.

Many say she resembles Audrey Hepburn with the “eyebrows of Liam Gallagher, and has a face perfect for cinema”.As the beautiful actress turns 32, here are her top 5 must-watch movies:

Mirror Mirror: Portraying beautifully the character of Snow White alongside Julia Roberts in the adaptation of the fairy tale, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Lily was adorable and sensational. She channelized innocence and the vulnerability of the character exceptionally well.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile: Starring opposite Zac Efron, Lily’s performance as the suspicious girlfriend of Ted Bundy was highly appreciated. The movie directed by Joe Berlinger, though revolved around dramatisation of Bundy’s trial, emphasized way more on Lily’s screen character’s story.

Stuck in Love: Lily dazzles in this American romantic comedy movie. Her on-screen character is a cynical college goer, leading a carefree life; and she is excellent in bringing out the vivacious, lively nature infusing an infectious energy and relatability.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones: Essaying the role of a shadow hunter in the adaptation of Cassandra Clare’s fantasy novel of the same name, Lily does an incredible job of delivering a power-packed performance. She shines in the movie as a demon slayer who is born with angelic blood.

The Blind Side: Lily plays the on-screen daughter of Sandra Bullock in this American biographical sports drama. This movie was touching and procured the highest-rated film spot in IMDb.