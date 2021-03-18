5 Movies Produced by the Legendary Actor

Shashi Kapoor -The epitome of charm, the actor par excellence who was an era in himself. One of the brightest stars of the Indian film industry to dazzle audiences with his scintillating performances, disarming charm, Shashi exuded brilliance.

Winner of four National Film Awards, recipient of the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he was an exceptionally talented persona with an extremely prolific career.

Hailing from the prestigious Kapoor clan, Shashi starred in around 160 films in his 6 decade long career. He left an indelible mark in the silver screen with unparalleled contribution to Hindi cinema not only as an internationally acclaimed actor but also as a producer. In 1978, he opened his production house named Film Valas which went on to make some of the incredible movies.

As we pay tribute to the actor on his birth anniversary, here are the films that he produced:

Junoon (1978): An overwhelmingly powerful film directed by Shyam Benegal, the film was based on The Flight of Pigeons by Ruskin Bond. It witnessed one of the awe-inspiring star casts – Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval, Nafisa Ali, Jennifer Kendal. Sweeping almost all prestigious awards, this movie was a maiden production of Film Valas.

36 Chowringhee Lane (1981): A national award winning film written, directed by Aparna Sen still remains as one of the most critically acclaimed films of Shashi Kapoor’s production house. This movie found its entry into the first edition of the Manila International Film Festival.

Kalyug (1981): This was the third movie to come out of his production house. It was touted as a modern-day rendition of the epic Mahabharat. Directed by the veteran Shyam Benegal, featuring talented actors such as Rekha, Raj Babbar, Victor Banerjee, Supriya Pathak, Reema Lagoo, Urmila Matondkar (child artiste), along with Shashi Kapoor himself in it, this movie ‘Kalyug’ went on to win Filmfare Award for Best Film.It revolved around the business house rivalry.

Vijeta (1982): Yet another dynamic film to have been produced by Shashi Kapoor was Vijeta that was considered as the first film of its kind to depict the Indian Air Force, its brave men and their life in the right spirit. Winning many awards this film had a brilliant ensemble cast starring Om Puri, Amrish Puri, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor.

Utsav (1984): Directed by Girish Karnad, the film was based on the play Mrichakatika by Sudraka. Churning one of the most popular songs ‘Man Kyun Behka Re Behka’ by Asha and Lata, this movie had Rekha play the titular role alongside Shashi Kapoor. Another gem of a film from the matter’s production house.