5 Most Memorable Movies of the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Girl

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha has come a long way in her career and made her own place in the audience’s heart. However, things were not all easy for her in the start. She made her debut in 2006 fil Jai Santoshi Maa and then was seen in Jacky Bhagnani’s debut Kal Kisne Dekha in 2009, both the films tanked at the box office.

Nushrat tasted success with her next release Love Sex Aur Dokha and her performance also received critical acclaim. The career-defining moment for her came with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchanama as it turned out to be her biggest success so far. She was also seen in the second instalment of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and hasn’t looked back after that.

As she celebrates her 36th birthday today, we take a look back at her film career journey and list some of her most memorable films

Pyaar Ka Punchnama Franchise

Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a surprise box office hit. Without any big star cast, the film went on to become one of the most successful films in 2011. The actress was seen opposite Kartik Aaryan essaying the role of an obsessive girlfriend. She literally got in the skin of the character and her performance was loved by the audience. Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2 also got success at the box office and again Nushrat was loved by the audience

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Nushrat played the character of Sweety who is a caring, sensitive and apparent ‘perfect’ partner for Titu played by Sunny Singh, However, Titu’s child friend Sonu ( Kartik Aaryan) is not very convinced with the apparent outlook. Nushrat and Kartik are seen at war to claim Sunny and the story revolves around this tussle. The Luv Ranjan directorial wen on to become a huge box office success garnering over Rs 100 crores at the box office.

Dream Girl

Nushrat was seen in the character of a sweet and simple girl named Mahi as she featured opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Raaj Shandilya’s Dream Girl. While her role has comparatively less screen time, she managed to leave an impact on the audiences’ mind. The film was a box office success

Chhalaang

She played the character of an English teacher in a school in Haryana who was being wooed by two PT teachers- Rajkummar Rao and Zishan Ayub. This Hansal Mehta directorial was released on Amazon Prime due to the coronavirus pandemic and got a positive reaction from the audience.

Ajeeb Dastaan

Netflix’s Ajeeb Dastaan is an anthology of four different stories. Raj Mehta’s Khilauna is a story set up in the context of class conflict. Nushrat is seen playing the character of a young woman who lives with her sister and works as a household help. Her portrayal gives life to the character and makes it a gripping watch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here