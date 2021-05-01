5 Memorable Songs of the Actress For Your Playlist

One of Bollywood’s most bubbly personality, Anushka Sharma was born on May 1, 1988. Her father retired as a colonel and her mother is a homemaker. Since her entry in the Hindi film industry in 2008, she has given some of the most stellar performances and is one of the few actresses who has ventured into production.

She has featured in some of the best peppy numbers and sweet melodies which have become a favourite with her fans. Today on her 33rd birthday, we have compiled some of her songs which are still a hit with the public.

Dance Pe Chance

This song from Anushka’s debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi truly started India’s signature dance craze way before the Gangnam Style went viral. It made Anushka an overnight star. Jaideep Sahni’s peppy lyrics and Sunidhi Chauhan, Labh Janujua’s singing prowess made it a sensational hit. The instructional nature of the song made it a must-have party playlist.

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai

This tuneful song from Sultan featured Anushka and Salman Khan. Sung by Vishal Dadlani, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai was a hit.

The Breakup Song

Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has this song which was unique in the sense that it celebrated the end of love. Crooned by Arijit Singh, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz, the song featured Anushka and Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned perfect lyrics for Pritam’s music which broke all records.

Hawayein

The light, breezy, romantic track from Harry Met Sejal is still a top favourite among the audience. Listening to this typical romantic number by Arijit would make you want to flutter with the breeze. In an interview, Pritam had once said he couldn’t believe this song would become such a hit so soon.

Girls Like To Swing

The Dil Dhadakne Do song is one of the best-choreographed songs of Anushka.

She takes on the mantle of a cabaret dancer and it’s her energy and charm that makes her stand out.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here