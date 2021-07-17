5 Memorable Roles of the Actress

The talented Zarina Wahab, who turns a year older today on July 17, has been cast in a lot of films since her debut in Ishk Ishk Ishk (1974). She played the mother characters that appear to be intricately linked to older Indian actresses in many movies. Married to Aditya Pancholi, Zarina is an Andhra Pradesh native and rose to prominence in Hindi and Malayalam films throughout the 1970s and early 1980s.

Here’s a peek at her memorable and noteworthy roles in movies on her 62nd birthday.

Chitchor

Zarina plays Geeta, the younger daughter of a headmaster, in Basu Chatterjee’s small-town musical. She played a young, impetuous woman who needs to figure out what she wants to do with her life. It’s still one of her best roles.

Gharaonda

For Bhimsain’s Gharaonda, Zarina reunited with her Chitchor (1976) co-star Amol Palekar. They portrayed lovers with lofty ambitions for the future. As the tormented girlfriend who transforms into a loyal wife, the actress delivered a superb performance. It earned Zarina her sole nomination for Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards.

Mera Damad

Partho Ghosh’s long-awaited family comedy was a humorous tale of countless misunderstandings. Zarina, in a rare comic part, finally gets some screen time to unwind. She had previously portrayed Farooq Shaikh’s wife in the film Toofan (1989).

Jazbaat

Zarina magnificently played the pickpocket that turns over a new leaf in Jazbaat. She demonstrated the defiant and redeemed aspects of her character Sapna in another Rajshri play. She expressed her feelings and asked Inspector Kumar to marry her, but despite his good intentions, he rejects her, forcing her to make something of her life.

Sawan Ko Aane Do

Chandramukhi, a young woman who falls in love with Birju (Arun Govil) and his music, in this family drama reminiscent of Jane Austen’s Persuasion is another character where Zarina made her impression. She played the obedient daughter with a calm demeanour that belied her internal anguish.

