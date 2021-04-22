5 Low-Fat Snacks You Can Munch On While Working From Home

Keeping the hunger pangs at bay while working for prolonged hours in front of your laptop is a legit challenge. You must have some low calorie, yet, nutrient-dense, filling snacks handy to prevent you from feeling peckish. We present to you 5 low-fat, healthy snack ideas that you can enjoy while working from home:

Roasted makhana: A highly recommended snack that has caught on with many health conscious individuals is ‘phool makhana’ or lotus seeds. Nutritionists vouch for its exceptional health benefits. It prevents unnecessary blood sugar spikes, takes care of your cholesterol, anemia, mood swings; owing to its gluten-free, protein-rich, iron, low-fat, sodium properties. Simply dry roast makhanas and sprinkle rock salt or chat masala and relish these munchies.

Roasted broad beans or chickpeas: Chickpeas are rich in protein, high in fiber, and contain numerous vitamins, minerals that are great for your cardiac, eye, gut health. And broad beans are immunity boosters, great for bone health. Sprinkle rock salt and enjoy this weight loss friendly, crunchy, delicious, snack-on-the-go.

Dry fruits assortment: Have this assortment handy during your long web meetings or calls. Cashews, almonds, peanuts, walnuts (a superfood), pistachios, raisins, dates, hazel nuts, apricots are excellent, super healthy snacks, as they offer amazing health benefits. Most importantly, you can munch on them guilt free, as they aid in weight loss as well.

Granola: Loaded with vitamins, minerals, granola is a superb snack that has grains, fruits, nuts, and seeds. Add Greek yogurt to it and gorge on this healthy, high in fibre, low fat snack to your heart’s content. It’s a fantastic munchy that will keep you satiated for long.

Dark chocolate coconut almond pumpkin seed protein bars: A yummy, nutritious snack that is brimming with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, magnesium, iron, protein and fiber. It is a lovely flavourful treat while you are working from home to keep your energised.

