5 Interesting Facts about the Hindi Language

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year as this is the day when back in 1949 Hindi in Devanagri Script was adopted as the official language of the Indian Republic. 14th September, 1949 was the 50th Birthday of Hindi Scholar and Stalwart Beohar Rajendra Simha whose constant push aided in the adoption of Hindi as India’s Official Language from a total of 22 scheduled languages of the country.

On Hindi Diwas 2021 or Hindi Day, here are 5 Facts about Hindi Language that you must know:

1. The word ‘Hindi’ is derived from Persian word ‘Hind’ which means ‘the land of Indus river’.

2. Bihar became the first state of India to declare Hindi as its official language in the year 1881, replacing Urdu.

3. The first Hindi Typewriters were made in the 1930s.

4. Hindi is considered an easy to learn language given it is Phonetic which means you pronounce what you read. There is a direct correspondence between symbols and sounds in Hindi unlike most other languages including English.

5. It’s possible to write any and every potential sound in the world in Hindi language which is not the case in the most popular languages like English.

