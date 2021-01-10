5 Home Remedies for Acne

Teenage years make us excessively concerned about our appearances. We spend hours gazing before a mirror, hoping to be told that we are the most beautiful in the world. But Grimm Brothers didn’t warn us about acne. Those tiny dark bumps that pop up on teenage skin are more frightening than a fictional evil stepmother. Luckily though, there are a few home remedies to get rid of those painful blackheads or whiteheads.

1. Neem

Neem or Indian Lilac has been used as a traditional herbal remedy to treat acne since time immemorial. Acne is a condition where skin oil, dead skin and bacteria fills up our hair follicles. Blackheads, whiteheads and pimples begin to erupt on our faces, shoulders, chest and back. Neem has antibacterial properties which help clear the infection in the follicles.

2. Sandalwood and camphor

Like neem, sandalwood extract is used in Indian households for skin applications. It has antibacterial properties which help fight acne infections. Similarly, white camphor oil also has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties help in reducing the swollen spots on the skin. A herbal concoction made of sandalwood water and camphor is often used to treat acne.

4. Steam therapy

Superficial skin issues are often treated with water vapour as it helps open the pores of the skin. Steam helps to loosen the pores of around the painful lesions. Steam therapy makes it easier to treat the pimples with ointments and also reduces the possibility of further acne lesions from developing. One can also soak clean towels on heated water and place it on affected areas of the skin.

5. Ice therapy

Both heat and cold can be used to treat acne. Ice reduces inflammation and is effective in treating the acne lesions and the ugly red sores around the pimples, blackheads and whiteheads.

6. Aloe vera

It is a medicinal plant grown in most Indian households nowadays. Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and antiseptic properties which make it ideal for treating acne.

Acne can also develop into cysts which require medical intervention. Hence, consulting a dermatologist is ideal.