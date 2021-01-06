5 Hit Songs of the Legendary Music Composer

Music composer and singer AR Rahman, who is known as ‘The Mozart Of Madras’ has made India proud several times. He is an Oscar as well as a Grammy recipient and has been an inspiration to many. Rahman made his debut as music composer in the 1992 film Roja by Mani Ratnam after which there was no looking back for him. Rahman has given several hit tracks including the songs from Bombay, Dil Se, Taal, Saathiya, Slum Dog Millionaire, Raanjhana and Yuva.

Apart from Bollywood songs, he also composed the songs for many Hollywood films including 127 Hours and Lord Of War. The singer-composer has bagged many prestigious awards including four national awards, two academy awards, two Grammy awards, a BAFTA awards, a Golden Globe award, fifteen Filmfare Awards, and sixteen Filmfare Awards south. The musician has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, in 2010 by the Government of India.

As the singer-composer turns 54 on January 6, we have listed some of his most popular tracks:

Dil Se Re (Dil Se)

The melody from the movie Dil Se was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. The song is composed as well as crooned by AR Rahman and the lyrics was penned by Gulzar. The song also had Anuradha sriram and Anupama lending their voices to the song. The unforgettable love ballad by Rahman, picturised in locations highlighting love amidst adversity has attained cult status over the years.

Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire)

The amazing track from the movie Slumdog Millionaire, is composed by AR Rahman, and penned by Gulzar and Tanvi Shah. The song has the marvellous voice of Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi Shah, Mahalakshmi Iyer, and Vijay Prakash. The song bagged an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture.

Chale Chalo (Lagaan)

The soundtrack from the blockbuster Lagaan featuring Amir Khan will surely gonna set cheer your mood. While the lyrics of the song is penned by Javed Akhtar, it was voiced by Rahman and Srinivas. All the songs from the film received immense recognition post release. the song has patriotic undertones with the singers stating that victory is theirs while their opponents will surely lose, they just need to strive on.

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera (Swades)

Another song with patriotic undertones, the composition from the movie Swades features Shah Rukh Khan. The song, upon release, received universal critical acclaim. The song highlights the beauty of rural India and shows the dilemma of a successful immigrant over whether he should listen to his inner voice that wants him to go back to his native country and help the people of his country.

Tere Bina (Guru)

The melodious track featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is another beautiful composition by Rahman. Performed by Rahman, Murtuza Khan, Quadir Khan and Chinmayi, it is dedicated to the memory of Pakistani qawwali singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Another love ballad by Rahman, the song sees the lover tell his beloved that his life is incomplete without her.

HBD to the artist who makes us proud and entertains us.