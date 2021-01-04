5 Highly Nutritious Egg Alternatives For Your Healthy Diet

Eggs are known for their high nutritional value. However, despite their incredible versatility, high-nutrition quotient, for some consuming eggs is not an option; either due to dietary restrictions or personal preferences.

Well, our array of food is so varied and rich with nutritional goodness that even if the egg is replaced from the diet, there is nothing to worry about. Here are some equally healthy, highly beneficial food items that serve as superb egg alternatives:

1. Tofu:

A plant-based egg alternative. This milky white, creamy, flavourless food item made from soy milk is a great source of protein and scores high on the nutritional scale. Silken tofu has high water content, provides multiple nutritional benefits and works as a great egg replacement. Only 60 grams of pureed silken tofu furnish the exact same amount of nutritional benefit that 1 egg possesses. When cooked, tofu turns out to be quite delicious.

If you are vegan then this is a terrific egg alternative for you, for sure. Even if you are not vegan, tofus will never fail to entice your taste palette.

2. Chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds: Include 1 tablespoon of ground flax seeds in your breakfast bowl of porridge, cereals and you are good to go for the rest of the day with the adequate amount of energy and dietary fiber required by the body. You can keep flax seeds soaked in water, milk as well. Same goes for the consumption of chia seeds. Have it with milk or yogurt, simple soak it in water over-night, use it in breads, cookies, pancakes, smoothies. These miniscule seeds are extremely rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential nutrients. Similarly, pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, phosphorous, minerals. 30 grams contain 9 grams of protein which is way more than the protein content in 1 egg.

3. Lentils: Lentils such as masoor, urad, toor, matar- and the list goes on, are a wonderful source of fiber, protein, vitamins and nutrients. 1 cup of lentil contains 14 grams of protein.

4. Cottage cheese: Packed in protein, calcium, vitamin B12, iron- paneer or cottage cheese has been serving as an egg replacement since ages. Versatile, popular, yummy egg alternative in almost every household, cottage cheese is extremely healthy.

5. Rajma or kidney beans: A superb egg substitute would be this nutrient-rich, low glycemic index, protein-rich kidney beans. A popular, healthy food, rajma is highly recommended for its iron-rich, potassium-rich, low fat properties. An excellent source of dietary fibre, rajma boosts digestion. From 1 cup of rajma you get the benefits of magnesium, vitamin K1, copper and many essential nutrients goodness. It is a powerhouse of nourishment.