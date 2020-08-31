5 Healthy Drinks to Speed Up Your Metabolism

It’s often easy to gain weight and it sometimes happens without us even noticing. Our lives are stressful enough and being overweight can bring many health challenges that only add to that stress. One needs to make positive lifestyle changes in order to shed these extra pounds and maintaining a proper diet and exercising regularly would be at the top of that list. However, there are some other things that can be done as an adjunct to your weight loss regime. Here are a few beverages that help in boosting metabolism and keep you feeling full for long, thus promoting weight loss.

1. Green tea

You all must have heard about the benefits of green tea on television or radio advertisements. Green tea is considered to be one of the healthiest drinks for anyone who wishes to lose some of the extra weight they’ve put on. It contains a lot of catechins, which help in increasing the metabolism of the body, thus promoting weight loss. In a study, matcha, a type of green tea, was found to have a higher amount of catechins than other loose green tea leaves. The researchers also found that women who consumed 3 grams of matcha per day were able to burn more fat while exercising compared to those who did not drink matcha.

2. Ginger tea

Ginger tea is popularly used in every Indian household to curb various illnesses such as cold, sore throat, nausea and even arthritis. Research has found that ginger can increase the levels of good cholesterol (HDL cholesterol) in the body. A study published in the European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences showed that consumption of 5% ginger powder for four weeks can help in significantly reducing weight. It is also said that ginger tea helps in reducing hunger and boosts the calorie expenditure in the body. You can grate a little bit of ginger in your regular cup of tea to reap its benefits.

3. Apple cider vinegar

Some people swear by apple cider vinegar (ACV) for weight loss. According to nutritionists, the acetic acid present in the ACV helps in burning fat. It improves metabolism, reduces appetite and stimulates the fat-burning process. It also keeps you feeling full for a longer period of time. However, ACV can be harmful to the teeth, thus it should be consumed in moderation. You can add two tablespoons of ACV in a glass of water and drink this daily.

4. Coconut water

Coconut water has high levels of antioxidants and is packed with bio-active enzymes. Bio-active enzymes help in improving digestion and metabolism. It can be consumed daily as it not only enhances the metabolism but also improves insulin sensitivity and reduces the levels of cholesterol in the body. Try to consume fresh coconut water but if it is not available, you can consume natural coconut water available in tetra-packs.

5. Lemon water

Lemon water is one of the most popular drinks used to boost metabolism. Lemon contains vitamin C which helps in better absorption of iron and enhances the immune system. Studies have shown that people with enough amounts of vitamin C oxidize 30% more fat during a moderate exercise session than those who have low vitamin C levels in their body.

All you need to do is add a few spoons of lemon juice in lukewarm water and drink it early in the morning. You can consume it once or twice a day as it is low in calories and packed with antioxidants.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.