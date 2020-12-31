5 Healthy and Delicious Food Items that You Can Have to Your Heart’s Content

Willing to stick to your healthy diet regime but somehow having the same foods getting a bit boring? Why not try some new healthy yet yummy dishes for a change? Well, you need not worry, here are some exciting, interesting food ideas that will brighten your day and satiate your food cravings. Take a look:

Tomato-Quinoa soup: Kickstart your meal with a nice, warm bowl of tangy soup. Cooked with fennel seeds, vegetable broth (or chicken broth if you wish), roasted pumpkin seeds, onion, garlic in just 1 tbsp olive oil- this creamy soup is a must-try.

Fiber-rich, protein-packed, light tomato soup would be a great healthy yet yummy twist to your menu list.

Salmon and Kale with Apple salad: An excellent combination of protein, omega-3 fatty acid, essential vitamins- this is a superb meal idea for foodies and fitness freaks, alike. Prepared with lemon juice, dates, apples, almonds, black pepper in olive oil- slow-cooked crunchy, tangy, sweet salmon platter is a healthy, filling meal which can be devoured with whole wheat rolls; for a satiating dinner/lunch.

Tofu Pad Thai: It is a classic plant-based, protein-rich noddle recipe. What tops the dish is the side sauce- which is made with palm sugar, tamarind, coconut, chili garlic, lime juice; lending the unique, savory touch to every bite. Tofu lightly tossed in olive oil with beans, peanuts, green onions imparts an awesome flavor to the rice noodles and this would certainly make you want to relish it time and again.

Black lentils, roasted Carrots with green Harissa: Prepared with Cajun seasoning, rice wine vinegar, jalapenos in olive oil with cilantro, this lentil, carrot dish is a highly nutritious, sumptuous meal. Harissa made with green herbs, coriander, cumin seeds, roasted peppers, onion, garlic paste render the dish an amazing texture and taste.

Brown rice Pilaf with Zuchhini-farro cakes: Made with fresh parsley, lemon zest, this nutty brown rice provides an adequate portion of protein, fiber, iron, magnesium and vitamin B. Enjoy the delectable parslied brown rice pilaf guilt-free. Savor the mouthwatering dish with the goodness of zuchhini-farro cakes.

Try these palatable low-calorie dishes this week and enjoy a great guilt-free food fest, providing the much-needed respite to your taste buds.