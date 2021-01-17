5 Health Drinks to Keep You Warm During Winter

In the winter months, many of us gravitate towards a cup of tea, coffee or a glass of cow or buffalo milk to stay warm. Occasionally, we treat ourselves to a cup of hot liquid chocolate. There are also other exciting health drinks that help us keep warm during winter. Mentioned below are five such drinks.

1. Almond Milk

Our immune systems get weakened from the cold weather. Almond milk made using just almonds and water provides us with vitamin E, which boosts our immunity and helps us fight infections. Vitamin D in almond milk maintains the calcium in our body and bone health. Almond milk is also rich in calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, phosphorous, copper, zinc and manganese. The beverage is good for those with lactose intolerance.

2. Coconut Milk

Winter is particularly a difficult season for the elderly. The cold weather aggravates joint pain as cold temperatures increase the sensitivity of the joints. Studies have found that coconut contains polyphenols, which are antioxidants that can reduce inflammation associated with arthritis.

3. Lemon and Ginger tea

A hot cup of tea in the morning and the afternoons is a must, especially during winter in most Indian households. Herbal teas prepared with lemon and ginger extracts are not only great in taste but have many health benefits. Vitamin C in lemon boosts our immunity and helps us fight infections that are common in winter. Similarly, ginger has always been used as a remedy for colds and inflammation.

4. Apple smoothie with Cinnamon

Apples are rich in vitamin C, which, as mentioned above, helps fight infections that occur during winter. Cold weather also aggravates stomach inflammation. Polyphenols in apples help reduce inflammation. Cinnamon also has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Apple smoothies with the added benefit of cinnamon with its spicy-sweet taste offer a great immunity boost.

5. Kashmiri Kahwa

Kahwa is prepared with green tea, saffron, cinnamon and cardamom. The tea, sweetened with sugar or honey is served with almonds. The whole spices act as stimulants, heating our bodies in cold weather.