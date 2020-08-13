5 Health Benefits Of Turmeric

The use of turmeric goes back almost 4000 years in the Vedic culture. The key ingredient in turmeric is curcumin, which is a polyphenol responsible for giving yellow colour to this spice. Curcumin suppresses the cytokines (inflammation-causing cells) which are seen in various diseases and pose a threat to various organs. The antioxidant property of turmeric helps in reducing oxidative stress. There are various health benefits of turmeric and some of them are listed below:

1. Turmeric for inflammatory bone-pain

Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which help in relieving the pain and inflammation that occurs due to plantar fasciitis, bursitis or arthritis. You can consume turmeric daily by adding one teaspoon of it in your regular tea or a glass of warm milk.

2. Turmeric for respiratory disorders

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which help in relieving inflammation caused during various respiratory conditions like sore throat, cough, tonsillitis and bronchitis. You can even consume turmeric capsules if you’re not getting enough of it in your diet. However, talk to your doctor before taking these capsules.

3. Turmeric for better heart health

Several studies have shown that curcumin can improve the function of the endothelium (inner layer) of the heart. Scientists compared the effects of curcumin with the cholesterol-lowering drug given to prevent heart diseases, atorvastatin, and found that both were equally efficient.

Another study included 121 people, who had to undergo coronary artery bypass surgery and were given either a placebo or 4 grams of curcumin per day, a few days before and after the surgery. The results of the study showed that the curcumin group had a 65% reduced risk of experiencing a heart attack in the hospital.

4. Turmeric delays ageing and fights age-related diseases

Due to its antioxidant properties, turmeric can prevent the damage caused by free radicals in the body, which otherwise speed up the ageing process. By reducing the inflammation in the body, turmeric prevents various diseases which can otherwise disrupt how the body regularly functions. Curcumin is also added to various anti-ageing creams and supplements.

5. Turmeric for cancer treatment

Curcumin has anti-clotting properties and therefore could be used when there is surgical removal of cancerous tumours. A study published in the journal of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists has also shown that curcumin can help in killing cancerous cells and preventing the growth of new blood vessels in the tumour, thus preventing the spread of cancer. Though turmeric has not been approved as a medical treatment, various studies are being conducted to establish a way to introduce this treatment along with conventional chemotherapy.

For more information, read our article on Turmeric.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.