5 Health Benefits Of Skipping With a Jump Rope For Daily Exercise

Skipping is something most kids are familiar with. Children across the world play with the jump rope in school yards, playgrounds and parks. But did you know that skipping with a jump rope is a brilliant exercise for adults of all ages too?

Yes, this is true and backed by science as well. Some studies, like the one published in 2019 in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, underline the fact that skipping is a great way to avoid hypertension, obesity and other lifestyle diseases. Others, like the one published in Frontiers in Behavioural Neuroscience in 2018, highlight the cardiovascular and cognitive behavioural benefits of skipping.

The following are some of the reasons to fit skipping in your daily routine.

1. Aids weight loss: No surprise here, but skipping helps burn a lot of calories. Skip vigorously for an hour and you’re likely to burn around 1,300 calories, and that’s a huge amount when compared to jogging or walking for the same amount of time.

2. Tones muscles: You might feel sore the first few times you get some intensive skipping done, but know that it’s basically your arm and leg muscles working more than before. Skipping helps tone the muscles in both the upper and lower parts of the body, so it’s a full-body exercise that will work to make you fitter.

3. Improves coordination: Skipping is a very coordinated activity, and requires your brain, eyes and muscles to work in sync. Then it’s no wonder that skipping for half an hour every day, as per the 2018 study mentioned above, improves cognitive and neural function in the body.

4. Keeps the heart healthy: Skipping rope is one of the best cardio exercises out there. It enhances heart function and improves blood circulation, and is known to improve your stamina as well as heart health.

5. Improves bone density: Bone density usually decreases with age, but experts believe simply jumping up and down can reduce this bone degeneration as you age. Skipping involves jumping up and down while also engaging all the muscles, so not only does it reduce the risk of bone loss but also strengthen the bones and supportive muscles with time.

