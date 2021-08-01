5 Glorified Bonds in Bollywood Films That are Actually Toxic

On the occasion of Friendship Day, we might want to turn to Bollywood films for the plethora of feel-good content it has on friendships. The Hindi films have given us several on-screen relationships that we can look up to and take inspiration from. From showing strong bonds of friendship between people to the characters having each other’s back through thick and thin, they have shown it all.

But sometimes the portrayal of relationships take a wrong turn and what was initially intended to be a goal-setting bond turns into something bizarre. So, on this special day, we take a look at some of the toxic friendships depicted in Bollywood and reflect that as much as it is important to have good friends in one’s life, we must also stay away from the ones who are a hindrance to our growth.

Sonu and Titu (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) and Titu are childhood friends and there is no force in the world that can touch Titu without going through Sonu. Sounds like a perfect bond, right? But it is not. Sonu is excessively possessive about his friend Titu and throws ultimatums at him every time anything goes against his convenience. From making Titu choose between him and the women in his life to trying to control every aspect of it, Sonu is not the kind of person one would enjoy as a friend, no matter what the film makes one believe.

Rahul and Anjali (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

From fancy friendship bands, Rahul and Anjali’s daily banter to Rahul’s iconic dialogue ‘pyaar dosti hai’ (Love is friendship), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai might seem like the perfect film to preach about friendship. However, one cannot overlook how Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) made fun of Anjali (Kajol) for not conforming to beauty standards, and it took a complete makeover for him to take some interest in her. One might argue, what is friendship without some jokes and a little leg-pulling; but a friend joking at the expense of one’s emotions and feelings isn’t the ideal one.

Chintu and Fahim (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

When one is taking a wrong step, it is their friend’s responsibility to help them see it and take a step in the right direction. Someone who keeps quiet despite knowing his friend is cheating on his wife and does nothing to make him realise his faults doesn’t classify as the best.

Naina and Sweety (Kal Ho Naa Ho)

Though the film was not about their friendship, the scenes that had them together was pretty rough to watch. From Naina (Priety Zinta) constantly body shaming Sweety (Delnaaz Paul) to pulling down her self-esteem by imposing no one would take interest in her due to her figure, were some toxic behaviour on Naina’s part.

Rajat, Vikrant and Liquid (Pyaar Ka Punchnama)

A film that follows the ‘man good woman bad’ trope, has three friends at the crux of it, who apart from their daily jobs, do the work of bashing the women in their lives on a daily basis. From victimising themselves to antagonising the women they are associated with, these friends do it all with each other’s support.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here