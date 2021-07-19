5 Food Items To Keep Your Kidney Healthy

In today’s world, a nutritious diet combined with physical exercise is essential to keep the body healthy. A healthy diet not only solves nutrient deficiencies in the body but also protects against a variety of diseases. The kidney is a filter that eliminates toxins from the body. It is always critical to maintaining kidney function in addition to overall health. The kidneys can be harmed by a poor diet. This can result in disorders ranging from kidney stone formation to kidney cancer. We often neglect our eating and drinking habits, which is hazardous not only to our bodies but also to our kidneys. Healthy food items must be included in your diet for proper functioning of kidney.

Let us discuss some of these foods and how they can assist to keep your kidneys healthy.

Spinach

The green leafy vegetable is high in vitamins A, C, K, iron, magnesium and folate. Spinach contains beta-carotene, which helps to enhance immunity. Include spinach in your diet to keep your kidneys healthy.

Pineapple

Pineapple consumption can help to boost immunity. It has a high fiber content, which aids in the prevention of kidney diseases. It’s rich in manganese, vitamin C, and bromelain, an enzyme that helps reduce inflammation. It’s also a low potassium alternative for those having kidney problems.

Capsicum

Capsicums are rich in antioxidants. Apart from that, it contains a significant amount of Vitamin C. To keep the kidneys in good shape, capsicum should be included in one’s diet.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is high in vitamin C, folate and fiber. It is a healthy source of these nutrients which helps body to clean toxins. Cauliflower eating can help to keep kidneys healthy as it does not contain high level of sodium, potassium or phosphorous and thus reduces pressure on kidney.

Garlic

Garlic has low sodium, potassium, and phosphorus content, which is good for patients with renal disease. Garlic in the diet can help to keep kidneys healthy.

