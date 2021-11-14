5 Films from the South that Capture the Essence of Childhood

November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day also known as Bal Diwas, to pay tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Born in 1988, he was fondly called Chacha Nehru. The day is to celebrate the innocence of childhood. Films made in languages such as Malayalam, Kannada Tamil, Tamil and Telugu have explored various interesting aspects of childhood and its trials and tribulations. Mentioned below are five such pictures.

BALARAJU KATHA (1970) (TELUGU)

The Telugu-language children’s classic, directed by Sattiraju “Bapu” Lakshminarayana, secured the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Feature Film. It tells the story of a young boy named Balaraju (Master Prabhakar) who chooses to become a tourist guide to provide for his poor family. The problem is, a childless couple wants to adopt him.

MY DEAR KUTTICHATHAN (1984) (MALAYALAM)

This is India’s very first 3D film, made in Malayalam. Directed by Jijo Punnoose, the film deals with an invisible spirit named Kuttichathan, enslaved by a black magician, who is eventually befriended by three children. The Hindi film Chota Chetan (1997) is a remake of this film.

BETTADA HOOVU (1985) (KANNADA)

The young protagonist Ramu (Puneeth Rajkumar) has to sacrifice his love for books and desire for education to help his family, who are in dire straits. The film is directed by N. Lakshminarayan and is based on the novel, What then, Raman, by Shirley L. Arora. Rajkumar, who passed away recently, received a National Film Award for his performance in the film, which won two National Awards in total.

MINI (1995) (MALAYALAM)

Mini, directed by P. Chandrakumar, secured the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare. The film deftly tackled the issue of alcohol addiction and the abuse of family members. The title character is a 10-year-old girl (Aarati Ghanashyam) who regularly witnesses her father getting drunk and hurting her mother. She decides to fast completely until her father gives up drinking.

KAAKA MUTTAI (2015) (TAMIL)

The M. Manikandan directed National Award-winning drama tells the tale of two poor slum children (J Vignesh, V Ramesh) whose desire to taste a pizza forces them to deceive and hurt their family members. They learn the hard lessons of life but at a great cost.

