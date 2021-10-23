5 Essentials To Complete Your Festival Look

The festival season has already started and the month of Kartik, which started from October 21 as per Hindu calendar, has several more festivals in store. After the recently-concluded festivals of Navratri and Durga Puja, Diwali is the next big upcoming festival. But before Diwali, the festive day of Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 24. This is essentially a fast which married women observe for the long life of their husbands.

Karwa Chauth is observed on Chaturthi (fourth day) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. On this day married women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati along with Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya. On this day, women deck up like a bride and also wear a lot of jewellery.

Here are some of the make-up tips which you could use on the special day Karwa Chauth for a complete festive look. Don’t miss to add these essentials to your make up kit.

Primer with Foundation

In order to keep your makeup on for a long time, you need to make a base on your face with primer before applying makeup. Primer creates a layer between your skin and the makeup, which shrinks the pores. As a result, the makeup lasts for a very long time. You need to keep in mind that you should also buy a primer according to your skin quality and also match the foundation to your skin tone.

Compact Essentials

A compact is needed to set your skin after applying foundation. You ought to buy compacts according to your skin quality and keep doing touch ups throughout the day.

Eye Makeup

Make sure to put on special eye makeup on this day. You can use both kohl and waterproof eye liner. Using both in combination will make your eyes look bigger and more attractive.

Bindi and Sindoor

When it comes to married women, no makeup seems complete without bindi and sindoor. Make sure to choose the size and colour of the bindi in advance. Putting on a simple red bindi will complete the look. Apply sindoor to your forehead as a finishing touch.

Lipstick

Lipstick serves to complete your look. Make sure to buy a lipstick shade in advance, which matches the colour of the dress you’re wearing on the day. Instead of pink, you can apply brown or red shades of lipstick, so that it matches your sindoor and bindi.

