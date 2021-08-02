5 Easy Exercises You Can Do To Reduce Period Pain

Period cramps are generally very painful and uncomfortable. The scientific reason behind the pain is the contraction of the uterus. The lining of the uterus comes out of the body only after it squeezes. This leads to the flow of period blood through the vagina. Majority of the women have acute pain in their lower belly during periods. People have their own ways of coping with the discomfort. Some resort to taking medicines in cases of unbearable pain, while many indulge in eating hot comfort food to soothe the discomfort caused. One of the healthiest and rather easiest ways to get over menstrual cramps is physical activity.

Here is a look at 5 things that you can do to lessen period cramps:

Yoga

Mood swings during periods are extremely common, so if you practice yoga during that time it will help relax your mind. Other benefits of doing yoga at this time involves relaxation of muscles which leads to easing of pain.

Stretching

Feeling lazy and drained out as blood flows out of your body is natural. In such a situation, you may not have the urge to step out of your bed. You can do some basic stretching exercises to relax your muscles which will ultimately lead to lessening of the pain.

Dance

Grooving to the tunes of your favourite number is bound to make you feel better. Next time when you have cramps put on your dancing shoes and burn some calories.

Walking

Any kind of exercise, including walking, releases hormones called endorphins. These hormones stop pain reception in the brain and eventually lead to reduced cramps.

Jogging

This activity too will release endorphins and will help you in relaxing your muscles. Running increases the blood circulation in your body that will promote oxygen flow and will also minimise bloating or swelling along with the pain.

