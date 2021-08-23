5 DIY Banana Masks for Frizz-Free and Healthy Hair

Spending money on haircare every month and still not getting the desired results can be stressful. If you don’t want to spend hours in salons, try out our list of banana hair masks and end all your hair problems. These DIY banana hair mask recipes will pamper your tresses with utmost care. The banana hair mask will add moisture to dry and frizzy hair and will provide other benefits.

Banana and honey

Take two ripe bananas and mash them, add two tbsp of honey to the mashed banana and mix them well until there are no lumps left. Apply the mask on slightly damp hair and cover with a shower cap. Wash your hair with cold water and shampoo to get rid of the stickiness.

Banana and olive oil

Mash one ripe banana using a spoon. Add 2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil and mix well. Coat your entire scalp and hair with the mixture. Let it sit for 20 minutes, now wash your hair with cold water using shampoo.

Banana, papaya and honey

Take a ripe banana, 4-5 cubes of ripe papaya and mash everything properly. Add 2 tbsp of honey to the mixture. Make a fine paste and apply to the scalp. After about 30 minutes, wash the hair with shampoo.

Banana, curd and honey

Mash a banana and add 4 tbsp of curd and 1-2 tbsp of honey. Apply the mask properly. Let it stay for 20 minutes, wash it with lukewarm water and shampoo it.

Banana, egg and honey

Take two ripe mashed bananas, add one egg, 2 tbsp of honey and beat up the mixture well. To cover up the smell of egg, you can add a few drops of any essential oil. Cover your scalp and hair and let it stay for 20 minutes. Wash your hair thoroughly with water and shampoo.

