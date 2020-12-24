5 Diet Strategies for Preventing Dry Skin

The harsh and dry winter days have arrived in full force this year. Not only does this season take away all the moisture from your skin but it also makes the skin look dull and lifeless. While having a good skincare routine and following it regularly is important, there is also something to be said for taking care of your skin from the inside out.

Just like the other organs of your body, your skin also improves if you follow a healthy diet. The dry winter days may give your dry skin, cracked heels and chapped lips but you can combat it with small changes in your diet. Here are some such diet modifications that can help prevent the skin from becoming too dry:

1. Stay hydrated

It doesn’t matter which season we talk about, drinking enough water is essential every day of the year. It is the key to healthy and hydrated skin. Water helps to flush out toxins from the body, which makes the skin glow. Drinking enough water is even more important during winter months to prevent drying of the skin because of the weather. Target to have at least ten glasses of water every day. You can also drink lukewarm water to stay warm.

2. Eat good fat

Walnut, fish, almonds, avocado and seeds (flax, pumpkin or sunflower) are some of the foods that are rich in good fats (like omega-3 fatty acid) and act as natural emollients. They promote skin health, leading it to glow and feel supple. They also promote elasticity and reduce inflammation.

3. Cut down on junk and fried food

The winter season can make you crave junk or fried food items like pakoras and samosas. While some of these foods contain a high amount of oil and spices, others carry preservatives to increase their shelf life. These foods may cause inflammation, leading to breakouts and other skin problems. Opt for healthier snacks such as roasted peanuts and seed mix, sweet potato chaat, turmeric milk, vegetable or chicken soup, carrot pudding, etc.

4. Add some greens

Fresh leafy greens are rich in antioxidants that cleanse the body and are packed with other nutrients that not only promote skin health but also improve overall health. The vitamins and minerals as well as the high water content present in them help the skin stay hydrated and also prevent wrinkling of the skin.

5. Include winter vegetables

The winter is known for some tasty and colourful vegetables like carrots, beets, sweet potatoes, green peas, broccoli and many more. These vegetables are rich in a variety of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, etc. Pigmented vegetables such as carrots and beets contain antioxidants and phytochemicals that cleanse the body to make the skin glow. The carotenoids present in many of them act as a natural sunblock and have anti-ageing properties. Vitamins present help form collagen in the body, which prevents wrinkles that occur due to dryness. Some of these nutrients are even capable of reducing the risk of severe conditions like skin cancer.

