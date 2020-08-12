5 Common Misconceptions About Diabetes

Diabetes is a serious metabolic disease that occurs when your blood glucose levels are too high. Now, even though much is known about diabetes for example how it can be difficult to manage and live with and can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, blindness and other issues if left untreated, there are many misconceptions doing the rounds about this disease.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical & Diagnostic Research in 2013 reveals that misconceptions about diabetes are a major barrier in the way of proper management of the disease. So, it’s very important to get rid of the following misconceptions about diabetes:

1. False: Eating sugar causes diabetes

Truth: Any food that has a high glycemic index (GI) can make your blood glucose rise. If your body is unable to produce enough insulin or if the insulin isn’t working properly to synthesise food and keep the blood glucose levels in check – it could cause diabetes.

2. False: Being overweight means you have diabetes

Truth: Excessive weight gain and obesity are definitely risk factors for diabetes, but being overweight doesn’t automatically make you diabetic. In fact, being overweight could also be a risk factor for other diseases like hypertension, heart disease, PCOS, etc. On the other hand, people who are not overweight can also have diabetes.

3. False: People with diabetes can’t eat sweets

Truth: If you have diabetes, you can eat almost anything as long as it’s healthy, has a low GI and the portions are small. Sweets, cakes, chocolates and other rich desserts are not good for anybody’s health, so make sure you limit those whether you have diabetes or not.

4. False: You can’t eat carbs if you have diabetes

Truth: Most carbohydrates have a high glycemic index, which is why it’s easily assumed that you can’t eat them when you have diabetes. But, eating a few carbs might be recommended as part of a balanced diet. So, it’s important to consult your doctor and figure out how much and which carbs you can eat.

5. False: People with diabetes fall sick more often

Truth: You’re not likely to become more susceptible to cough, cold, the flu or other diseases just because you have diabetes. But contracting any other disease can make managing diabetes more difficult. And these diseases are also likely to get more severe if you have diabetes.

For more information, read our article on Diabetes: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Prevention.

