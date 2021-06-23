5 Coming of Age Films of Recent Times to Stream Next

Adolescence is a complicated phrase in one’s life, and the decisions that are taken in this period often play a huge role in shaping one’s course of life. Here are some films of recent times that capture the essence of that age and shows the diverse set of issues one may face. From coming to terms with one’s identity and sexuality to mending strained relationships, these films cover a huge range.

Moonlight (2016)

A gripping tale about a young African-American man who struggles with his daily life while figuring out his identity and sexuality, Moonlight is directed by Barry Jenkins and stars Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders in pivotal roles. The film bagged several accolades for its nuanced representation of the LGBTQ community, including the 89th Academy Award for Best Picture.

Blue is the Warmest Colour (2013)

French filmmaker Abdellatif Kechiche’s directorial Blue is the Warmest Colour received worldwide acclaim upon its release, making it the first film to have won the Palme d’Or award for both the director and the lead actresses, Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos. It is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Jul Maroh. The film revolves around a French teenager whose encounter with an aspiring female painter gives a new meaning to her life.

Lady Bird (2017)

Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut, Lady Bird revolved around a teenager Christine and different aspect of her relationships with her family and friends. It captures her journey as she goes through the phase of having strained relationships, along with the changes that accompany teenagers.

Love Simon (2018)

Greg Berlanti’s Love Simon is a high school love story about a closeted gay teen whose life takes a turn when his classmate threatens him to out his secret. While trying to protect himself, he also attempts to unravel the identity of his pen-pal, ‘Blue’ with whom he had fallen in love. The film successfully graphs out the path of a queer teenager who struggles to come out in front of his loved ones and his subsequent journey to acceptance.

Booksmart (2019)

Booksmart, directed by Olivia Wilde and based on a screenplay by Emily Halpern, follows two high school friends Amy and Molly, who on the eve of their graduation realises that being hardcore academicians have deprived them of the high school fun that their peers have had. The girls decide to have four years of fun in a single day, which results in overwhelming experiences, confrontations and realizations.

