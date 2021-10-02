5 College-Fashion Trends Inspired by Alia Bhatt That You Must Try

What should I wear today? After waking up, it is probably the first question that crops up in your mind. We can’t solve this question for everyone, but we do have something for college girls. It is obvious that you cannot dress up all glamorous every day, so we bring some fashion choices inspired by Alia Bhatt which will make you appear absolute chic. There is no debate that Alia’s sartorial sensibilities have become more fashion-forward. From her gym athleisure to her airport looks, the 28-year-old actress is truly setting some fashion goals in millennial dressing.

As her wardrobe filled with the trendiest outfits on the block, here are the most stylish looks of the actress that will help you nail college fashion.

Denims

Denims are never out of fashion, and you can also try the denim-on-denim. This classic combination when paired with chunky white sneakers is a perfect look for college. Alia had once worn a pair of skinny jeans and paired it with an oversized two-tone jacket.

Neons

One of the biggest trends to hit the fashion industry last year was the neon colour. From trench coats to jackets, and accessories, neons were in a raging trend. For the airport look, Alia had often opted for neon sweatshirts, cargo pants, and leather brogues.

Tie-Dye

Tie-Dye sweatshirts, pants, and dresses are ideal casual wear for college-goers. It just gives the uber-cool vibes, and Tie-Dye sweatshirts are very much present in Alia’s wardrobe too. Check out her multi-coloured co-ord tie-dye set.

Bodycon or A-line dresses

If you want to add a glam quotient to your outfit, a bodycon or A-line dress is enough to do it.

Classic Kurta

Whenever you are not able to decide what to wear, you can always count on traditional ensembles to save the day. Alia’s collection of A-line kurtas and anarkalis is every college girl’s dream.

Which look are you going to try?

